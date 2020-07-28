1/1
Paul King
LUCASVILLE-Paul David King Sr., 82, of Lucasville, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at home.

He was born August 30, 1937 in Portsmouth, a son of the late John Ellsworth and Myrtle Wiley King.

Paul was a retired Supervisor for C-Pac in Columbus with 32 years of service was a US Marine Corps veteran, and attended Valley High School . Paul was the Pastor of the Back Run House of Prayer for 53 years.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Blanton King, whom he married July 25, 1959 in Lucasville; three sons, Dave (Anna) King of London, Jimmy King of Lucasville, and John (Kimberly) King of Lucasville; one daughter, Rachel (James) King-McCaulley of Grove City; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Mark King of Portsmouth and James King of Chillicothe; five sisters, Anna Lou Potter of Dayton, Jeune Kennard of Columbus, Naomi Smith of Coloma, Michigan, Mary Lutz of Columbus, and Barbara Barnard of Logan, Georgia.

Paul was also preceded in death by one son, Mark Ellsworth King; and one brother, John King.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Back Run House of Prayer with Raymond Alley and Harry Meade officiating. Burial will follow in Candy Run Cemetery where graveside military rites will be performed by the William Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville and an hour prior to the service Friday at the church.



Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
