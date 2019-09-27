LUCASVILLE — Paul Edward Martin, 68, of Lucasville passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at his residence.

Born August 16, 1951 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Richard and Virginia (Preston) Martin. Paul was a teacher at Valley Local Schools for many years, and was an avid sports fans following the Cincinnati Reds and his Valley Indians, where he volunteered his time to many sports teams. Paul was the official score keeper for Valley's baseball and basketball teams for many years.

He was survived by a brother, David R. Martin who passed away the following day and several cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Brett McGraw officiating. Burial will be at Bennett Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call at the funeral home from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's name to Valley Local Schools, 1821 OH-728, Lucasville, OH 45648. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.