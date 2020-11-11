PORTSMOUTH-Paul David Payton, 78, of Portsmouth, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at SOMC. He was born July 5, 1942, in Portsmouth, a son of the late Vernon B. and Elizabeth N. Finley Payton.

Paul was a 1962 Portsmouth High School graduate and a member of Central Church of Christ. He retired as the supervisor of sewer maintenance after working for the City of Portsmouth for 31 years. Paul loved fishing at the annual Trout Derby and could often be found on the banks of the Shawnee State Park lakes. A very proud Trojan fan, Paul was well known and respected in the Portsmouth community and had volunteered as a coach for the Southern Division Little League and Mound Park Rams Pee Wee football team.

Surviving Paul is his wife of 36 years, Jone Marie West Payton. The couple married August 3, 1984 in Greenup, KY. Also surviving are three sons, Paul Christopher (Wendy) Payton of Minford, Brian Douglas (Megan) Hicks of Rosemount and Matthew David Payton of Portsmouth; a daughter, Marsha Sue (Robert) Bradley of South Shore, KY; two brothers, Harry Vernon "Fuzz" (Betty) Payton and Roy Eugene "Buddy" (Wanda) Payton, all of Portsmouth; three grandchildren, Amber Dawn Bradley, Brianne and Brayden Hicks; and many friends, nieces, nephews and their families.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Sperry; and four sisters, Edith Martin, Dorothy Roberts, Opal Green and Judith A. Lang.

Funeral services will be held at 1 P.M. Saturday at the Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home in Portsmouth with Dennis Dawes, minister, officiating and interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Masks will be required and social distancing protocols will be in place.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 11 A.M. until the funeral hour.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Church of Christ Memorial Fund, 1211 Grandview Ave., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.