WHEELERSBURG — Paul William "Sonny" Reiser was born in Wheelersburg, Ohio on February 13, 1929 to Orville and Etta May (Kelly) Reiser. He attended and graduated in 1947 from Washington High School where he met the love of his life, Sharon Risner. They were married March 22, 1951. He was drafted into the US Army that same year and served in the Korean War where he was promoted to sergeant first class. He was honorably discharged in 1956 and returned home to work as a Process Operator for Goodyear Atomic.

He retired after 35 years with near perfect attendance (thank you, Dan). He and Sharon traveled extensively-visiting 49 states and Canada and making many amazing memories along the way.

His retirement was spent working in his garage, watching Westerns and taking epic naps. He was a lifelong member of Friendship United Methodist Church, and an active member of the Masonic Lodge as well. He was a devoted husband, caring father and grandfather. He also was an amazing man who touched many lives during his time. He truly lived during his 91 years.

Sadly, all great stories have an end, and his is no exception. He passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 28, 2020. He left behind his wife, Sharon, their seven children- Suzy Reiser of Vero Beach FL., Kay (Chris) Gibson, Scott (Becky) Reiser, Andy Reiser all of Friendship, Dan (Tammy) Reiser of West Chester, OH, Joe (Laurie) Reiser of Columbus, and Mike Reiser of Dayton, 15 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, his brothers Orville "Bud" (Donna) Reiser, and Tom (Saundra) Reiser, along with countless other family and friends. To say that he will be missed is an understatement. There isn't another man like him, luckily he left a little piece of that Reiser humor with each of us. He taught us to laugh (if you could get him to laugh, even better, his was memorable), to love and to work hard in all things. We have been blessed to have him as our Dad and Papaw for all these years.

His life and impact can't be expressed adequately in such a small area so the family invites you to remember a life well lived with Funeral services being 1:00 PM Saturday March 7, 2020 at Friendship United Methodist Church with Greg Carter and Matt Brookes officiating and interment to follow at Friendship Cemetery. Friends may call at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth from 5 to 8:00 PM on Friday and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. A Masonic Service will be held Friday at 8:00 PM by Rome Masonic Lodge.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be sent to Friendship United Methodist Church (PO Box 46, Friendship, OH 45630) as it was such a meaningful part of his life, or to SOMC Hospice (2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662).

