LUCASVILLE —Paul Edward Rideout, Sr., 74, of Lucasville, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at the SOMC Hospice Center. He was born April 9, 1945 in Portsmouth, a son of the late John Everett and Sadie Frances Winters Rideout.

Paul had worked for 37 years at SOCF as a corrections officer, and retiring as an OPI supervisor. He was a member of the Aurora Masonic Lodge F&AM, served in the Army reserves and was a PHS graduate.

Surviving are his son, Paul E. (Elizabeth) Rideout, Jr.; two daughters, Kim (Darin) Wells of Marysville and Joy (Alan) Hartwell of El Cajon, CA; and five grandchildren, Lila, Marissa and Mark Rideout, and Kelsey and Kylie Wells.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles "Sonny" and Harold Rideout.

Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Don Evans, Jr. officiating preacher. Interment will be in Scioto Burial Park.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 5 to 7 P.M. and one hour prior to services Tuesday.

The Aurora Masonic Lodge will conduct Masonic Rites Monday at 7 P.M.

Memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201-25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

