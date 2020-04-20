Paul Robbins

Service Information
Obituary
SOUTH SHORE-Paul Donald Robbins, 92, of South Shore, Kentucky, passed away, Sunday, April 19, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, OH. Paul was born August 27, 1927 in Fullerton, Kentucky. A son of the late Cecil and Mildred Boyles Robbins.

Paul was a United States Navy Veteran.

He loved Greenup County sports and was a UK Wildcat fan. He also enjoyed going to car shows.

He is survived by his wife, Genevieve Robbins, one son, Rick (Kim) Robbins of South Shore, Kentucky, one daughter, Vicky (Tony) Wright of Worthington, Kentucky, two sisters, Naomi Shepherd of Columbus, Ohio, and Janice Caswell of Lancaster, Ohio, five grandchildren, John Wright, Kaycee Robbins-Selvage, Justin Wright, Rikki O'Brien Robbins, and Cam Robbins, four great grandchildren, Kailey Selvage, Sadie Selvage, Noah Wright, and Lily Wright.

A private graveside service will be held for the family. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
