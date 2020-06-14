Paul Shepherd
1960 - 2020
NEW BOSTON — Paul Matthew Shepherd, 59 of New Boston, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Community Hospice in Ashland, Kentucky. Paul was born September 26, 1960.

Paul enjoyed fishing and socializing with friends and family.

The son of the late Miles and Alma Shepherd.

He is survived by one sister Bobbi (Dewey) Godfrey and a brother Tony Shepherd from Wheelersburg.

Phillips Funeral Home 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Home
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
(740) 532-2144
June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Phillips Funeral Home
