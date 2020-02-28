DAPHNE, AL-Paul Edward Smith, 86 of Daphne, Alabama passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 25, 1933 to the late James and Gladys Hill Smith.Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Mona "Bonnie" Smith, siblings Don Smith and Beverly Bowen and his daughter-in-law Jennifer Lyon Smith.

Paul is survived by his wife of 6 years, Carol Wilhide Smith, two sons, Paul Reed and Phillip Scott Smith, and daughter Kathy (Bob Tornow) Hoeffer, two step-children, Anita (Rodney) Barnes and Michael (Cindy) Booton, siblings, Jean Evans and James Smith, grandchildren, Phil (Amy) Hughes, Sarah (Scott) Carlson, Chanelle (John) Wheatley and Jessica (Thomas) Susi, step-grandchildren, Garrett (Raven) Barnes, Chelsea (Jonathan) Thornhill, Micayla Booton, Stuart (Jessica) Warnock and Dana (Kelly Ovington) Warnock and 13 great-grandchildren.

Paul was a USN Veteran of the Korean War. He was active many years in the , American Legion and many other fraternal organizations. He also coached youth baseball for many years. He retired from the Goodyear Atomic Corporation. Paul requested cremation with no services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to support any military organization of your choosing.