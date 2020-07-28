WHEELERSBURG-Paul Egbert Tolbert, 75, of Wheelersburg passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at SOMC-ER in Portsmouth. Paul was born June 26, 1945 in New Boston, Ohio to the late Charles E. Tolbert and Ruth A. Weaver Tolbert. He worked as a meat cutter for United Food Workers and belonged to the Amalgamated Food and Commercial Workers Union. He was a member of Crossroad Baptist Church in New Carlisle Ohio. In addition to his parents Paul was preceded in death by a daughter, Heather Tolbert Dixon; two brothers, Joseph and Charles and a sister, Cecelia Turner. Paul is survived by Paul David and Tammy Tolbert of Auburn, Alabama, Daniel and Kathryn Tolbert of Dayton, Ohio, Emily and Houston Walker of Troy, Ohio; two brothers, Carl David Tolbert and Gerald "BO" Tolbert; two sisters, Rosalie Bradley and Clara Pelfrey; grandchildren, Ellie and Waylon (Emily), Christopher Tolbert, Sharon Tolbert (Michael) of Florence, Alabama, Sara Arnold of Portsmouth, Tanner Tolbert, David Jake Dixon, Alexis Dixon and Ava Dixon all of Wheelersburg; great grandchildren Damion and Elliana (Sharon) Adyson and Brigden (Sara) four step grandchildren and ten step-great grandchildren (David and Tammy).

Services for Paul will be 12:00pm Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Andy Ramey officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday 10:00am until the 12:00pm service hour. Masks and social distancing is required. The funeral home does not provide masks. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.