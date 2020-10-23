Paul Williams

PORTSMOUTH-Paul J. Williams, 73, of Portsmouth passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his home after courageously battling cancer for seven years. He was born May 25, 1947 in Lucasville, a son of the late Ivan J. and Ruby G. Curtis Williams.

Paul was a 1965 Portsmouth High School graduate and he had served in the Army National Guard. He was in the furniture business in Portsmouth for over 40 years. He had worked at Samuel Levi & Co., Lewis Furniture Co. and he was manager of West End Furniture. He loved sports and spent many years coaching youth leagues and his children in baseball, basketball and football. Paul loved to play golf, bowl and participate in antique car club events in his free time and he was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Kentucky Wildcats and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Janet M. (Glynn) Williams. The couple was married August 2, 1975 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Portsmouth. Also surviving is one daughter, Kelley Williams Miller of Lucasville; a son, Brian (Shelly) Williams of Lucasville; five grandchildren, Lauryn (Tom) Lancaster, Stefan Spriggs, Miranda Miller, Tucker Williams and Breckon Williams; three great-grandchildren, Tyson, Bryson and Grayson Lancaster; and several brothers.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Paul "P.D." (Carrie) Williams.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held from St. Mary's Catholic Church Wednesday at 10 A.M. with Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Paul's memory may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church.