FRANKLIN FURNACE-Paul L. Wright, 72, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, passed away Feb. 12, 2020 in SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, Aug. 11, 1947, a son of the late Joseph Lee Wright and Dortha Brown Wright. Paul was a veteran of the United States Air Force, and a member of MT. Zion Masonic Lodge # 9, MT. Vernon, Ohio.

Preceded in death besides his parents are a Brother in law, Mike Urwin.

Surviving are his Life partner of 20 years, Donna Erickson of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, two daughters, Kimberly (Tim Wine) Bradley of Akron, Ohio, Tricia Starr (Jared) Ray, step children, Dan Erickson, Scott Erickson, Ryan Erickson, four grandchildren, Patrick, Cory, Kayla and Sydney,seven step grandchildren and two step great grandchildren, one brother, Steve (Dixie) Wright, one sister, Lydia Urwin, many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Rev. Kenny Potter, officiating. Burial will follow in MT. Zion Cemetery, South Shore, Kentucky. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. till the service hour at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Military gravesides services will be by James Dickey American Legion Post 23, Portsmouth, Ohio.

Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com