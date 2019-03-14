PAULA LOUISE CURTIS

PENN HILLS —Paula Louise Curtis, 70, of Penn Hills, PA, a Portsmouth native, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at her home. She was born May 15, 1948, a daughter of the late Albert Oliver and Sally Jane Chambers Oliver, Sr.

A 1966 Portsmouth High School graduate, Paula retired as a job placement manager for various agencies in the Pittsburgh area.

Paula is survived by her husband, George Raymond Curtis, whom she married in Pittsburgh on Oct. 20, 1984; one son, Jamal Ikenna Curtis of Atlanta, GA; three daughters, Karen Oliver of Pittsburgh, Kim Oliver of Philadelphia, PA and Michele (Thomas) Allen of Cincinnati, OH; one brother, Albert (Pat) Oliver, Jr. of Portsmouth; three grandchildren, Ashley and Aliyah Oliver and Daniyell Allen; and several nieces, nephews and their families.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, James Franklin Oliver.

Funeral services will be held at noon Monday at Beulah Baptist Church with Minister Al Oliver, Jr. officiating and interment in Memorial Burial Park.

The family will receive friends at the church from 10 am until the funeral hour.

Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.