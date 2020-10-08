SUNBURY-Paula Kessler, age 63, passed away peacefully at County View Care Center in Sunbury on Monday, September 21, 2020.

Paula was born in Canton, Ohio, on March 28, 1957, to Karl F. Kessler and Beverly J. (Hazen) Kessler, both of whom preceded her in death. Those who survive her and cherish her memory include her brother, David (Debbie) Kessler of Sunbury, her aunt, Rita Kessler of Barberton, and her adopted children, Ruby, Andy, Lori, Christy, Scott, Becky and Melissa. She was preceded in death by an adopted child, Katie.

Paula was a very active member of Evangel Temple in Portsmouth and has been described by her family as having a big heart. She even adopted and became the legal guardian of several special needs children.

The Kessler family will hold a private memorial service for Paula.

Memorial contributions in Paula's name may be considered to The Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, OH, 43210.

DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kessler family.