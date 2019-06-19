PAULA JEAN LORE

CLARKTOWN — Paula Jean Lore, 51, of Clarktown, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 14, 2019, at the SOMC Hospice Center with her family by her bedside. Born on October 6, 1967, she was a daughter of Paul and Carmalita Spencer of McDermott and was a member of Rubyville Community Church.

Paula graduated from Northwest High School and was an insurance agent for Powell Insurance Company in New Boston. She was a proud United States Marine, having serviced in Desert Storm. She enjoyed camping, fishing, going to the beach and loved traveling. One special activity was playing cards with her mom, dad and sister and she would have a "blue ribbon" for baking pies. Paula was very active in her church, and was a Sunday school teacher and youth leader at a previous church. Most importantly she enjoyed her kids and grandkids.

Also surviving are her husband, Tony Lore, a son, Vincent Lore at home, three daughters, Logan (Josh) Louanglath of Reynoldsburg, Savannah Lore of Lucasville and Ashley Lore of Sciotoville; two brothers, Shawn (Amy) Spencer of McDermott and Matthew (Michelle) Spencer of South Webster; a sister, Marjie Spencer of McDermott and four grandchildren, Benjamin, Sadie, Oaklan and Ava.

A Celebration of Paula's Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 21st, at the Rubyville Community Church with Pastor Calvin Ray Evans officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery with military honors by the James Dickey Post of the American Legion.

The family will receive guests at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The flags on the avenue, along with the Marine Corps flag, will fly in honor of proud Desert Storm veteran Paula Lore.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.

The family would like to extend a very special "thank you" to the caregivers at the SOMC Hospice Center.