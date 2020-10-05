Paula Roush

GALLIPOLIS-Paula Lynn Boldman Roush, 61, of Gallipolis, Ohio went to Heaven on October 3, 2020, after suffering a long illness.

Paula is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Robert Roush, of Gallipolis, Ohio as well as two sons, Jeremy (Amber) Roush of Mogodore, Ohio and Joseph (Lindsay) Roush of Gallipolis, Ohio; granddaughters, Toni and Josie Roush of Mogodore, Ohio and Nora Roush of Gallipolis, Ohio; and grandson, Carson Roush of Gallipolis, Ohio. She is also survived by step son, Nicholas Roush of Georgia; step grandchildren, Brianna (Ryan) Depew, Emily (Johnny) Warren, and Chandler (Rebekah) Elliot all of Georgia; and step great grandchildren, Ryder Depew, James Warren, and Hudson Elliot all of Georgia.

She is also survived by two sisters, Patricia (Bill) Lynn of Lucasville, Ohio and Penny (David) McNelly of McDermott, Ohio and nieces and nephews, William (Lori) Lynn II, Dianna (David) Days, Amanda (Jeremy) Kristoff, Joshua McNelly, Brett (Sara) Wilson, and Brian (Jennifer) Wilson.

Paula had many great nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly: Paige Lute, McKenzie Kristoff, Jacob Lynn, Meghan Vastine, Ty Wilson, Aubrey Wilson, and Madison Wilson. Paula had many dear friends from her days at Rio Grande College and from Grande Choral as well as from her job at Reliance Motion, now Electrocraft, and from her church, Faith Baptist where she was a member for many years.

Paula was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Boldman and Mabel Irene Schweinsberg Boldman; her sister, Pamela Wilson; her brother, George William Boldman; her step daughter, Lucinda "Cindy" Elliot; and great nephew, Christopher Days.

Services will be under the direction of Willis Funeral Home of Gallipolis, Ohio. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The service will follow visitation at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Jim Lusher officiating. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of practicing social distancing and wearing face masks. Burial will be at Rushtown Cemetery in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Special thanks to the many hospitals, physicians, caregivers, and EMS workers for their wonderful care these past years.

