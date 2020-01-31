Paulette Galloway

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paulette Galloway.
Service Information
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV
25702
(304)-523-9424
Obituary
Send Flowers

PORTSMOUTH-Paulette Simon Galloway, 73, of Portsmouth, Ohio was reunited with her mother (Robena), father (Paul), brother (Anthony), and sister (Libby) on January 29, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her husband Greg Bischoff. Paulette was born in Scioto County, Ohio, and was a graduate of Northwest High School. Paulette leaves behind 5 children; Becky (Greg) of South Point, Ohio; Darren (Christina) of Titusville, Florida; Brenda (Jim) of Minford, Ohio; Malissa of Portsmouth, Ohio; and Shane of Denver, Colorado; 5 sisters and one brother, Mary, Eileen, Helen, Carol, Barb, and Tim; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Paulette was loved by many and will be greatly missed. At Paulette's request, cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, WV, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Huntington, WV   (304) 523-9424
funeral home direction icon