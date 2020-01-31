PORTSMOUTH-Paulette Simon Galloway, 73, of Portsmouth, Ohio was reunited with her mother (Robena), father (Paul), brother (Anthony), and sister (Libby) on January 29, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her husband Greg Bischoff. Paulette was born in Scioto County, Ohio, and was a graduate of Northwest High School. Paulette leaves behind 5 children; Becky (Greg) of South Point, Ohio; Darren (Christina) of Titusville, Florida; Brenda (Jim) of Minford, Ohio; Malissa of Portsmouth, Ohio; and Shane of Denver, Colorado; 5 sisters and one brother, Mary, Eileen, Helen, Carol, Barb, and Tim; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Paulette was loved by many and will be greatly missed. At Paulette's request, cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, WV, is assisting the family with arrangements.