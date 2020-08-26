1/
Paulette Wolfe-Pullin-Schuffert
SOUTH PORTSMOUTH, KY-Paulette Marie Wolfe-Pullin-Schuffert; 76 of South Portsmouth, Kentucky passed away Aug. 20, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio, she was born on September 16, 1943. She was daughter of the late Earl B Wolfe of Portsmouth Kentucky and Pauline Stevenson-Wolfe of South Portsmouth, Kentucky.

Preceded in death are her parents; Brother, Crawford Wolfe; daughter, Inger Pullin; and husband, Robert Lamon Pullin of Firebrick, Kentucky.

Surviving are her sister, Sandra E Wolfe-Polster; Children, Paula Sue Pullin-Cramer, Angela Pullin, Karen Pullin, and Robert Todd Pullin; grandchildren, Amanda Camacho, Daniel Pullin, Brook Cramer, Blayne Cramer, Justin Pullin, Rene Liuzzo, Aaron Ceja; Great-grandchildren, Sara Camacho, Alaina Camacho, Damien Contreras, Neveah Contreras, Jaxson Cramer, and Anicia Rodriguez; niece Michelle Polster-Denzer and nephew, Asher Polster.

Pallbearers are Robert Todd Pullin, Asher Polster, Brook Cramer, Blayne Cramer, Aaron Ceja, and Damien Contreras.

Visitation will be held at the Roberson Funeral Home located at 400 Main Street South Shore Kentucky 41175 from 7pm - 9pm Thursday August 27th.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 28th at 1pm at the Roberson Funeral Home and Burial will be at Mount Zion Cemetery in South Shore, KY, immediately after funeral services at 2:45 pm.

Celebration of Life will be held at the Roberson Funeral Home immediately after burial at 3:15pm for family and close friends.

Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com



Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
