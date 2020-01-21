Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TALLAHASSEE, FL-Pauline "Peg" Ruth Pennington Jones took her final breath with family at bedside on Wednesday afternoon January 15, 2020. At the time of her death she was 94 years old and living in Tallahassee, Florida. Pauline is survived by four children, Dennis Jones and wife Becky of FL, Kathi Jones Newcomer and husband Ray of FL, Marty Jones of GA and Dwayne Jones (Geneva) of TN. Additional descendants include, ten grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and two great, great granddaughters. She was preceded in death by husband Thomas "Tom" Jones, her parents Dennis and Virgie Nolen Pennington and five step brothers, Buck, Orville, Henry, Charles and Johnny Nolen. Pauline was born and raised in Scioto County, Ohio and was a graduate of East Portsmouth High School. Following graduation, she and a friend travelled to Baltimore and worked as "Rosie the Riveters" in the Martin Marietta airplane factory during the time of World War II. After returning to Ohio Peg met and married Sergeant Tom Jones, from Bowling Green KY, who completed 30 years of service in the United States Army. During their military years they were stationed in Germany, Japan (twice) and in the states of Washington, Virginia, Massachusetts, North Carolina and New Jersey. After Tom's retirement, the family moved back to Wheelersburg, Ohio. Tom and Peg were involved in the Boy Scouts of America, Peg was a Den Mother and Tom was a Scout Master. Peg worked many jobs over the years. She and Tom owned and operated Tri-State Uniforms in Portsmouth and Chillicothe, providing clothing and accessories to the medical professions. Peg eventually retired from working while employed at Deemers Grocery in Wheelersburg. Peg was a loving mother and dedicated homemaker for her children and family. She was an excellent cook and well known for her delicious home-made chicken and noodles, buttermilk biscuits and chocolate-chip cookies. Peg was an avid reader and Scrabble player; she and Tom cultivated Scrabble into a family tradition. She was an active member of the Porter Township Senior Citizens and DAV. She enjoyed listening to Blue Grass and Classic Country music, working puzzles and being with family and friends. Memorial services will be 1:00 pm Friday, January 24, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Craddock Frye officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday, January 23, 2020 and one hour before the service on Friday. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.

