PAULINE F. "PENNY" PUCKETT

WEST UNION — Pauline F. "Penny" Puckett, 72 of West Portsmouth died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at SOMC Hospice. She was born May 28, 1947 in Portsmouth to the late Paul and Leatta Adkins Bertram. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by 3 brothers; Paul Joe Bertram, Jerry Bertram, and Heath Bertram, 2 sisters; Gail Welch, and Carolyn Stidham Bertram. Penny loved yard sales, shopping, bingo and spending time with family and friends. She was known for giving to others, and was cherished by all who knew her.

Penny is survived by her husband James Puckett, a son Trampas (Jody) Puckett, 3 daughters, Mischelle "Shelley" Puckett (Steve Coffey), Tonya (Billy) Foster and Karlee Michael Puckett, 4 stepchildren; Tina (Mark) Martin, Robert Puckett, Brenda (Rex) Hall, and Vickie Puckett, 2 brothers; Roy Lee (Mary) Bertram, and Donald Ray Bertram, 10 grandchildren; Alexandra Puckett, Caitlyn Puckett, Macy Puckett, Justin Foster, Andrena Foster Glick, Ashton Foster Farias, Lacey Benner, Dalton Benner, Chad Bennett, and Chance Bennett and many great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be 1:00PM Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Pastor Carl Rose Officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8PM on Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com