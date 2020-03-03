CANAL WINCHESTER-Pauline Elizabeth Smalley Tracy, 97 of Canal Winchester, formerly of West Portsmouth, died Saturday February 29, 2020 at her home. She was born March 11, 1922 in Mt. Hope near Otway, to the late Perry and Myrtle Browning Smalley.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Along with her parents Pauline was preceded in death by her husband Harold Salladay Tracy, a daughter Marsha Rayburn and a brother Elmo Smalley.

Pauline is survived by 4 sons; Harold Scott Tracy, Don McMullen, Randall McMullen and Mike Riley, 4 sisters; Eileen Venturino, Omalee Mathews, Joann Mace and Carolyn Rayburn, a brother Gene Smalley along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday March 7, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Bishop Gale Beaman officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com