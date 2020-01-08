SCIOTOVILLE-Paulita Marie (Defoe) Book, age 65 of Hastings Hill in Sciotoville, Ohio, stepped into eternity with her Savior on Monday, January 6th, 2020 at SOMC Hospice from a long battle with cancer. She was born on September 17, 1954 to Beulah and Charles Defoe.

She worked for many years at William's Shoe Factory, Eden Park Headstart and Sciotoville Community School. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved the Lord. Paulita enjoyed family cookouts, camping, and traveling. She will be remembered for her warmth, intelligence, humor, positive outlook, and focus on others.

Paulita is survived by her husband Larry David Book of Sciotoville, her daughter April Bringer of Sciotoville and son Thomas (Megan) Book of Fairborn, Ohio, and 6 grandchildren. She has four brothers Glenn (Barbara) Defoe of Wheelersburg, Paul (Sandy) Defoe of Prattville, Alabama, Billy Defoe of Portsmouth, Michael (L.Katie) Defoe of West Portsmouth, and a number of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father Beulah and Charles Defoe, two sisters Connie Mock and Nancy Lore and a brother Baby Boy Defoe.

Paulita's family will receive visitors on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 3 P.M. until 5 P.M. at Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home (311 James E Hannah Dr, South Shore, KY) with a Memorial Service beginning at 5 P.M. with Pastor Gary Howell officiating. A memorial reception will be held afterwards at Fellowship Baptist Church (US-23, South Shore, KY). Burial will follow at a later date in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Wheelersburg, Oh.

Online condolences can be left for the family and friends at www.mortonhuntfh.com