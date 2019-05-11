PEACHIE IRENE NELSON

STOUT —Peachie Irene Nelson, 85 of Stout, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Portsmouth Health and Rehab. She was born May 7, 1934, in Scioto County to the late Elijah and Emma Fite Blevins. She was a homemaker and a member of the Friendship Church of God.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William Nelson, who she married in 1949, 2 sons; William Nelson Jr. and Timothy Lee Nelson, 3 sisters; Charlotte Parker, Loretta Evans and Catherine Goins and a brother Oscar Blevins.

Peachie is survived by a son Ronald Ray Nelson, a daughter, Pamela Marie Grandin both of West Portsmouth, a brother, David Blevins of Stout, 9 grandchildren: Jessica, Crystal, Brittany, Chris, Barry, Amy, Tobias, Elaine and Gabby, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Jonathan King officiating and interment in McKendree Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com