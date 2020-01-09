NEW BOSTON - Peggy Ann McGowan age 72, of New Boston, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Ohio State University Hospice in Columbus. She was born February 2, 1947 in Columbus to the late Leonard and Catherine (Roy) Adams. Worked as a patient transporter. She playing bingo and the lottery.

She is survived by her sons, Todd McGowan of Summersville, Georgia, Nicholas McGowan of Franklin Furnace; daughters, Andrea McGlone (Carl) of South Webster, Kelly McGowan (Larry Stapleton) of Franklin Furnace; ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew in 2012; three brothers, Bobby Adams, Will Roush, and Sam Roush; sister Alice Smith.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at D.W SWICK – NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster. Friends may call on Saturday from 12:00 (noon) – 1:00 p.m. Fond memories of Peggy and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.