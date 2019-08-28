PORTSMOUTH — Peggy Ann Miller, 78, of Portsmouth, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born June 7, 1941 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Samuel and Romeo Brandy Booker, Sr.

Peggy was a homemaker and a faithful saint, attending Living Faith Temple until illness prevented her from doing so, yet she always kept the faith. She was a 1959 Portsmouth High School graduate, and her family and children were everything to her.

Surviving are three sons, Darrin (Trudi) Miller of Portsmouth, Craig (Jen) Miller of Columbus and Tobias Miller of Portsmouth; three daughters, Rita (Mark) Moore , Jennifer Miller and Bridget Miller, all of Portsmouth; two siblings, Robert Booker and Marilyn Leonard of Portsmouth; 20 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Eric Miller; a grandson, Matthew Moore; and five siblings, Samuel Booker, Jr., Anthony Booker, Dorothy Ferguson Gwynn, Rosetta Booker and Celina Leonard.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Living Faith Temple with Bishop Edward E. Shouse officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the SOMC Breast Cancer Compassion Fund, 1121 Kinneys Lane, Portsmouth, OH 45562

