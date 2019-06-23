PEGGY SUE QUEEN

REYNOLDSBURG —Peggy Sue Queen, Age 80, of Reynoldsburg, formerly of South Webster, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Reynoldsburg. She was born December 29, 1938, in Portsmouth to Thomas and Ruth (Kuhner) Shope. A 1956 graduate of South Webster High School, Peggy was a staunch union member who worked for over 30 years for General Motors. She enjoyed bingo and was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Buckeye fan.

She is survived by two brothers, Scott (Bobbi) Shope of South Webster, Lowell Shope of Grove City; two sisters, Laura Osborn of Grove City, Faye (Don) Robinson of Groveport. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Gene; daughter, Terri Queen; sister, Janice Bouts.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster with Pastor Merit Smith officiating. Interment will follow at South Webster Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 12 – 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Fond memories of Peggy and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.