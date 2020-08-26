1/
Peggy Tilley
WHEELERSBURG- Peggy Joe Tilley, 79, of Wheelersburg, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus. Peggy was born April 26, 1941 in Oak Hill to the late Joe Copley and Nancy Miller Copley. She was raised by Grace Stacy. Peggy worked as a Nurse's Aide at Best Care. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Tilley, whom she married May 2, 1960 in Sciotoville and a daughter, Nancy Lewis. Survivors include a son, William Walter Tilley, Jr. and a daughter, Falecia (Hugh, Jr.) Boggs; a sister, Brenda Boggs; seven grandchildren and a great grandson.

Private graveside services were held 11:00 am Monday, August 24, 2020 at Wheelersburg Cemetery. Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg was in charge of arrangements. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
