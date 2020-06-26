Pellia Temponeras
PORTSMOUTH-Pellia Temponeras, of Portsmouth, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at home with her family. Born in Patras Greece, she is survived by her husband of 59 years, John Temponeras, M.D. and her children, Margy Temponeras M.D., son, John Temponeras (Cindy) and three grandchildren, Melanie, Athan and Morgan Temponeras. She was preceded in death by her son Aki and her brother George Diamandopoulos, who resided in Patras, Greece. She graduated from the University of Athens, Greece, with a Ph.D. in Philosophy and the Humanities. She was a life-long member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, West Virginia. She was very active in the community and enjoyed spending time at the Life Center, the public library, and attending classes at Shawnee State University. She was also a former member of the Scioto Memorial Hospital Medical Auxiliary. She leaves behind many loyal and lifelong friends in Greece, New York, Cleveland and Portsmouth who supported her through her life's tragedies and triumphs. She was forever grateful for their support. Per her wishes, funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements under the direction of daehler mortuary. Please leave online condolences at www.fcadehlermortuary.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
