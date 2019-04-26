PENNY RAY CONLEY

LUCASVILLE — Penny Ray Conley, 29 of Lucasville died Wednesday, April 24, 2019. She was born March 6, 1989 in Portsmouth to Steve Conley Sr. and the late Sheila Carver Conley.

Along with her father, she is survived by her stepmother, Brenda Conley, 3 brothers; Steve Conley Jr., Heath Carver, and David (Ashley) Conley, 6 sisters; Brandy Carver, Amy Jo Conley, Stephanie (Kevin) Griffith, Lynn Conley, Tonya Conley, and Amanda Conley, 3 uncles; Ray (Tracey) Carver, Kelley (Joyce) Carver, and Greg (Jill) Carver, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Big Run United Baptist Church with Marv Carver officiating and interment in Big Run Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Sunday starting at 1:00 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.