IRONTON — Lawrence Richard "Pete" Murphy, 84, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Kings Daughters Medical Center in Ashland.

He was born November 30, 1934 in Portsmouth a son of the late William and Ollietha Burke Murphy.

Pete was a retired mathematician in the Survey Department of the US Army Corps of Engineers and a 4-H advisor for over 30 years. He was a 1953 McDermott High School graduate, received his Bachelor of Science and Master's of Science in Mathematics from Marshall University in Huntington. He attended the Johnstown Baptist Church.

He was also preceded in death by three brothers, William "Sonny", Carl, and Johnny Murphy.

Pete is survived by his wife, Jane Stephenson Murphy, whom he married December 12, 1964 in Rushtown; two daughters, Laura Jane Murphy of Ironton and Amy (Jason) White of Hilliard; special friend who was like his grandson, Levi Belcher; and two sisters, Irma Ehrmann of Medway, Ohio and Carolyn "Cookie" Green of Lucasville.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with John "Pete" Horn officiating. Burial will follow in Rushtown Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. till the funeral hour at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Spring Valley FFA, 1 Timberlake Dr., Huntington, WV 25704 or Lawrence Co 4-H Foundation, 1 Veterans Square, Ironton, OH 45638.