PORTSMOUTH-Philip R. McGuire, 73, of Portsmouth, died Monday, March 16, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. He was born on February 28, 1947 in Lyra, OH to the late Mac McGuire and Marybelle Fannin and his stepfather, Joe Fannin. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Jason Dunham, grandchildren; Jordan Dunham, and, Megan Meadows.

Philip was a graduate of South Webster High School, was a member of the Ironworkers Union #769 in Ashland, KY., an Air Force veteran serving in the Vietnam era. He loved his church music, grandchildren, ballgames, and most of all he loved his family.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne (Meadows) McGuire, son, Randy (Amy) McGuire, of McDermott, daughters; Lisa (Mike) Cassidy, of Lucasville, Angela Culver, of Otway, son, Johnny Ray Meadows, of Portsmouth, sisters; Becky (Roger) Wright, of Wheelersburg, Missy (Jim) Woloschek, of Wheelersburg, Tracy (Tony) Phillips, of Portsmouth, stepbrother, Joe Jr. Fannin, of KY, stepsisters; Sue Davis and Holly Fannin, both of KY, grandchildren; Joseph McGuire, Jacob McGuire, Luke McGuire, Alexis (Cory) Patrick, Philip "Flip" (Paige) Cassidy, Brett Cassidy, Erica Culver, Courtney Culver, Sierra Culver, Laiken Dunham, Cody Meadows, Jacob Meadows, Dylan Meadows, Johnny Ray Meadows, Jr.

Funeral Services will be 5:00 P.M., Friday, March 20, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home with Pastor Maurice "Bud" Pierce officiating and Military Rites by James Dickey Post #23, American Legion. Friends may call at the funeral home Friday, from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SOMC Hospice.