Philip Owens (1944 - 2020)
Service Information
Crockett L Reed Funeral Home
258 Biggs Ln
South Shore, KY
41175
(606)-932-2021
Obituary
PORTSMOUTH-Philip Owens, 75, of Portsmouth, Ohio, formerly of Carter County, Kentucky, passed away, Monday, March 23, 2020 at his home in Portsmouth. Philip was born May 31, 1944, a son of the late Robert and Eula Owens.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by one son, Jackie Darren Owens and one brother, Randy Owens.

He is survived by one son, Brent (Stephanie) Owens of Ironton, Ohio, one daughter, Felicia (David) Adkins of Portsmouth, Ohio, one brother, Glenn Owens of Olive Hill, Kentucky and three grandchildren, Dylan (Hannah) Martin, Hannah Adkins and Averie Owens.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
