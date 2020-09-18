1/1
Phillip Fitch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WHEELERSBURG - Phillip Gregory Fitch, 68, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the SOMC Emergency Room. He was born April 10, 1952 to the late Carl "Mike" Fitch and Rosetta Young Fitch Lambert. He was a 1970 graduate of Glenwood High School and was a member of the New Boston Eagles #2271. Phil enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Phil is survived by a sister, Donna Fitch Grimm of Portsmouth; his sons PJ Fitch of Piketon and Nathan Fitch and wife Jessica of Minford; a daughter, Brittany Horner and husband Josh of Florida; grandchildren, Mariah Breech and husband Tyler, Garrett Fitch and wife Kailee, Blake Fitch, Eli Fitch, Dylan Abrams, Isabella Fitch, Serena Fitch and Skyler Horner; great grandchildren Annie and Asher Breech; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Brooks and Edna Spence Young and his brother, Mike Fitch.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at D.W. SWICK – NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston with Garrett Fitch officiating. Interment will follow at Siloam Cemetery in South Shore, Ky. Friends may call one hour prior to the services on Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome@frontier.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved