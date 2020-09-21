Phillip Fitch

WHEELERSBURG - Phillip Gregory Fitch 68, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the SOMC Emergency Room. He was born April 10, 1952 to the late Carl "Mike" Fitch and Rosetta Young Fitch Lambert. He was a 1970 graduate of Glenwood High School and was a member of the New Boston Eagles #2271. Phil enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Phil is survived by a sister, Donna Fitch Grimm of Portsmouth; his sons PJ Fitch of Piketon and Nathan Fitch and wife Jessica of Minford; a daughter, Brittany Horner and husband Josh of Florida; grandchildren, Mariah Breech and husband Tyler, Garrett Fitch and wife Kailee, Blake Fitch, Eli Fitch, Dylan Abrams, Isabella Fitch, Serena Fitch and Skyler Horner; great grandchildren Annie and Asher Breech; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Brooks and Edna Spence Young and his brother, Mike Fitch.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at D.W. SWICK – NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston with Garrett Fitch officiating. Interment will follow at Siloam Cemetery in South Shore, Ky. Friends may call one hour prior to the services on Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome@frontier.com.