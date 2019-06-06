PHILLIP MEDDOCK

LUCASVILLE — Phillip Dean Meddock, 70, of Lucasville, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at SOMC Hospice.

He was born September 12, 1948 in Lucasville, a son of the late Elmer and Annabelle Sheldon Meddock.

Phil was a retired Billing Manager for Portsmouth Ambulance, a US Air Force veteran, a 1966 Northwest High School graduate, and attended Christ's Community Church in Portsmouth.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Ann Gregory Meddock, whom he married June 8, 1973 near Otway; two daughters, April (Donald) Pederson of Waverly, and Sandra (Ryan) Carpenter of Lucasville; one son, Darren (Heidi) Meddock of Piketon; nine grandchildren, Alexis, Emily, Morganne, Mikayla, Camry, Abby, Caleb, Phillip, and Nate; four great-grandchildren, Braxton, Kyleigh, Carson, and Aliya; two brothers, Joe Meddock of McDermott and Kenny Meddock of Otway; and two sisters, Connie Goodson of Lucasville and Vonnie Jean Lawton of McDermott.

Phil was also preceded in death by one granddaughter, Allison Carpenter.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Christ's Community Church in Portsmouth. Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church. Graveside military rites will be provided by the William A. Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion at 11 a.m. in Scioto Burial Park on Saturday, June 8, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ's Community Church, 2433 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662 or SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662.