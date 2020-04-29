WINTER HAVEN, FL-Phillip J. Phipps, 72, passed away April 14, 2020 at his residence in Winter Haven, Florida. He was born and raised in Blue Creek, Ohio the son of Ralph and Marjorie Phipps. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Janet Phipps and brother-in-law, Wayne Jackson. He is survived by his loving wife, Norma Murphy Phipps, of Winter Haven, Florida, and his sister, Barb Jackson of Stout, Ohio, his two wonderful sons, Chad Phipps of McDermott, Ohio and Jason Phipps of Winter Haven, Florida. There is one grandson, Nicklaus Fox Phipps, of West Portsmouth, Ohio. Also, Phil had two nieces, Brenda Jackson and Angela Malinosky and two nephews, Mark and Jeff Jackson. Phil was a graduate of Jefferson High School class of 1965. He was employed at Barry's Chevrolet in West Union, Ohio for 30 years and was a Mason for over 25 years.

Private graveside services for the immediate family will be held at the Moore's Chapel Cemetery in Blue Creek, Ohio on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Dennis Grooms officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Otway.

In lieu of flowers the family's charities are: Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, Florida 32778.

