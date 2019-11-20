WHEELERSBURG —Phillip Andrew Reinhardt, 38, of Wheelersburg, Ohio passed away Saturday, November 9th, 2019 in Waterloo, Iowa. Phillip was born March 17, 1981 in Ashland, Ky. to Andy Reinhardt and Debbie Horton and was a graduate of Portsmouth High School.

Phillip was a great father and a hard worker. He had a good heart and would help anybody that he could. He will be missed by all that knew him.

He is mourned by a daughter Kyla Reinhardt and his significant other Dawnielle Bravo, father Andy (Tammy) Reinhardt, mother Debbie (Steve) Horton, three brothers Mike Horton, Dylan Reinhardt and Josh Horton, two sisters Heather Wilson and Staci Horton Whitt, as well as various aunts, uncles and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers Billie Reinhardt and Jonathan Mineer.

There will be a celebration of life Sunday, November 24th, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Post 471, Freedom Hall, 950 Gallia Street, Portsmouth, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted for his daughter at the celebration of life.