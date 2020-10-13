1/1
Phyllis Barney-Glauder
1951 - 2020
MINFORD - Phyllis Roxanne Barney-Glauder, 69, of Minford, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. Born January 21, 1951 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Carl Antonucci and Violet R. Mullins Binder, she was a Beautician and a Home Healthcare Worker for Interim 20 plus years.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Glauder; one son, David (Kathy) Barney of Phoenix; one daughter, Misty (Justin) Bostwick of Minford; eight grandchildren, Zachary (Kim) Barney, Taylor (Josilynn) Barney, Darian Barney, Alea May, Amber May, Katlin Barney, Cameron Barney; Michael Taylor; four great grandchildren, Jaycee Silvie, Ella Grace Barney, Miles Antonucci Barney, Kameron Stedham; one brother, Floyd Harrison; her father-in-law, Paul Glauder, Sr.; two nephews, Bruce Harrison, Charlie Hinson; one sister-in-law, Leslie (Ernie) Stall; one daughter-in-law, Tonya Smith, and extended family member, Diona May. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Scott Barney; one brother, Charlie Hinson, Sr., and her mother-in-law, Mary Lou Glauder.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Burial will be in White Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, everyone is asked to wear a mask while indoors and practice proper social distancing procedures and guidelines. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
