SCIOITOVILLE — Phyllis Lee Hall, 80, of Sciotoville, went to be with her Savior on Thursday, August 29, 2019 with her family by her bedside. Born on November 17, 1938, in Scioto County, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Goldia Gearheart Martin and was a bus driver for Happy Heart Schools.

Phyllis was a graduate of Minford High School and was a member of Bonser Run Christian Baptist Church. She enjoyed baking wedding cakes and was a long-time 4-H advisor.

Also preceding her in death were four brothers, Gary, Larry, Bill and Richard Martin and a sister, Donna Mae Martin.

Surviving are her husband, John Hall, Jr.; three sons, John (Renee) Hall III of Hilliard, Terry (Deby) Hall of Waverly and Ronnie (Debbie) Hall of Lucasville; a daughter, Nancy (Scott) Kitchen of Sciotovile; a sister, Nicola Kitchen of Dayton; six grandchildren, John IV, Ronnie II, Brandon, Tiffany, Josh and Andi and sixteen great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Phyllis' Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3rd, at Bonser Run Christian Baptist Church with Pastor Danny Deck officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive guests at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday.To offer condolences visit www.brantfuneralservice.com.