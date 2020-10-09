Phyllis Hock

PORTSMOUTH-Phyllis Louise Hock, 89, of Hillview, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Hillview Retirement Center. She was born February 5, 1931 in Wheelersburg, to the late Louis and Dorothy (Seth) Lang. She was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir, and she was a cook at Notre Dame Elementary School. Phyllis was also an Advisor for the Scioto County 4H.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Hock, a son, Gerard Hock, and a brother, Casey Lang.

Phyllis is survived by her son, James Hock (Mary) of Independence, KY, four daughters; Delores Spriggs of Columbus, Barbara Walker (Tom) of Sharonville, Janice Gardner (Dan) of Peebles, and Amy Hock of Lancaster, a sister, Patricia Pendlum of Houston, TX, four grandchildren; Jamie Geary (Matt), Jonathan Penn (Tita), Joe Hock, and Matt Hock, three great-grandchildren; Lauren and Conner Geary and Sophie Penn. She is also survived by a special friend and companion, John Malone.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church with Rev. Patrick Watkiha officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Wheelersburg.

A visitation for friends and family will be 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Monday, October 12, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth. A Recitation of the Rosary will be 8:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home.