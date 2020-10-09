1/1
Phyllis Hock
PORTSMOUTH-Phyllis Louise Hock, 89, of Hillview, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Hillview Retirement Center. She was born February 5, 1931 in Wheelersburg, to the late Louis and Dorothy (Seth) Lang. She was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir, and she was a cook at Notre Dame Elementary School. Phyllis was also an Advisor for the Scioto County 4H.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Hock, a son, Gerard Hock, and a brother, Casey Lang.

Phyllis is survived by her son, James Hock (Mary) of Independence, KY, four daughters; Delores Spriggs of Columbus, Barbara Walker (Tom) of Sharonville, Janice Gardner (Dan) of Peebles, and Amy Hock of Lancaster, a sister, Patricia Pendlum of Houston, TX, four grandchildren; Jamie Geary (Matt), Jonathan Penn (Tita), Joe Hock, and Matt Hock, three great-grandchildren; Lauren and Conner Geary and Sophie Penn. She is also survived by a special friend and companion, John Malone.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church with Rev. Patrick Watkiha officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Wheelersburg.

A visitation for friends and family will be 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Monday, October 12, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth. A Recitation of the Rosary will be 8:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home.



Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Melcher Funeral Home
1417 Offnere St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
(740) 353-2808
Memories & Condolences

October 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kimberly Gammon
Acquaintance
October 9, 2020
I will always be grateful to Mrs. Hock for teaching me how to sew. While she was busy raising her own large family she opened up her house to run a 4H group to help young people learn very important life skills like sewing. But she taught us much more than that! Rest in Peace Mrs. Hock and thank you once again.
