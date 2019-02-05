PHYLLIS JEAN ESTEP

SCIOTOVILLE — Phyllis Jean Estep, 80, of Sciotoville, died Tuesday, February 05, 2019, at the SOMC Hospice Center with her son by her bedside. Born on March 17, 1938 in Portsmouth, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Ellen Ramey Goodman.

Phyllis attended West High School and was a well-known realtor in Scioto County.

Also preceding her in death were her husband, William Estep, her later companion, Bill Bates and a sister, Sue Alexander.

Surviving are here beloved son, Dan Chaffin of Sciotoville.

Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 7th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sierra's Haven.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.