ASHVILLE — Phyllis Jean (Rogers) McHenry passed away August 3, 2019 after a short but valiant struggle with cancer. She was born January 1, 1949 in Newport News, Virginia and was an 'Army Brat' following her father's assignments to various posts overseas and domestically. She was a registered nurse and retired from Southern Ohio Memorial Hospital after many years of devoted employment. She settled down in Asheville, North Carolina to be near her son Izaak and daughter Celeste, who survive her. Another daughter, Jessica, also survives her and resides in Germany. Three grandchildren, Solis, Bianca and Max, and four brothers and one sister also survive her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harriet and Rufus Arland Rogers and will be laid to rest beside them in Kentucky.

Converting to the Catholic faith she found comfort in her retirement years and later in the knowledge her life was ending. She had many friends and was loved by all. There is no visitation and a memorial service invitation will be extended to friends and family.