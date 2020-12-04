1/1
Phyllis Patrick
NEW BOSTON - Phyllis I. Patrick, 89, of New Boston passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at her residence. She was born April 18, 1931 in Greenup County, Kentucky. A daughter of the late Lawrence and Clara (Miller) Hayes. Phyllis attended Clay High School and was employed as a manager for The Darling Dress Shop, Doores and Associates, and a nurse assistant for Dr. Levine. She was an avid bluegrass fan, a decorator with a passion for landscaping and real estate, and attended Cedar Street Church of Christ in Christian Union. She is survived by two sons, Vonald Patrick and wife Toni of New Boston and Todd Patrick of Portsmouth; a daughter, Lyn Patrick of New Boston; a special grandson Cortlin Patrick and granddaughters Ragen and Draden Gillotte, along with her furry companion Brody.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ballard E. Patrick, son Gary L. Patrick, and two infant brothers. Services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at D.W. SWICK FUNERAL HOME in New Boston. Interment will follow at Memorial Burial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 AM to 1 PM at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions face coverings and social distancing are required. Online condolences may be sent to dwswickfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
