1/
1/
CINCINNATI-Phyllis Sapp (nee Buffington), 84, passed away on August 23, 2020. Loving wife of Eugene Sapp. Beloved mother of Gary (Alice) Sapp, Cheryl (Robert) Clair, and Larry Sapp. Dear great grandmother of Tyler Harris of Florida. Beloved sister of Carolyn Scott and Jack Buffington. Family and friends may visit from 10am until time of service at 12 noon, on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Ashland Ave Baptist Church, 4255 Ashland Ave., Norwood, OH 45212. Family suggests contributions to St. Jude's in her memory. vorhisandryan.com