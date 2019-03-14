PHYLLIS J. SPARKS

NEW BOSTON —Phyllis J. Sparks, Age 88, of New Boston, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. She was born August 30, 1930, in New Boston to Russell and Opal (Gilliam) Justice. A 1948 graduate of Minford High School, she went on to graduate from Portsmouth Interstate Business College, and ultimately retired from the Shawnee State University Financial Aid Department. Phyllis was a lifelong member of Cedar Street Church of Christ in Christian Union.

She is survived by son, Billy Richard (Sheila) Sparks of Groveport; daughters, Moneta Sue Laipply of New Boston, Kelly Jean Lawson of Nashville, TN; brother, Jerry Justice of New Boston; sister, Janet Rose King of Pataskala; grandchildren, Robert (Summer) Laipply, Amanda Sparks, Jonathan (Diana) Sparks, Katie Lawson, and special grandchild, Ryan Lawson who lovingly took wonderful care of her to the end; several beautiful great-grandchildren; her best friend, Gail Moritz; and her dog, Addie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Denver Sparks whom she married June 10, 1950; son, Paul Douglas Sparks; infant brother, Billy Richard Justice; Ada Justice, the mother who raised Phyllis; and granddaughter, Jaime Lynn Laipply.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Cedar Street Church of Christ in Christian Union with Rev. Robert Jones and Gary Heimbach, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Rushtown Cemetery. Friends may call at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston on Friday from 5 – 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.