PHYLORA MAE (YOUNG) BOLANDER

NEW BOSTON —On Saturday, March 9, 2019, Phylora Mae (Young) Bolander, loving wife and mother, volunteer, and faithful follower of Christ, passed away at the age of 97.

Phylora was born on February 4, 1922, in New Boston to Robert and Grace (Barney) Young. She lived or spent significant periods of time in Sciotoville, New Boston, West Portsmouth, Nashville, Tenn., and Dayton. She graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1940, received her bachelor's degree from Ohio University in 1981, and taught at Vern Riffe School for some 20 years. On June 19, 1942, she married Howard Earnest Bolander of Sciotoville. They raised two sons, Richard and Robert.

Phylora loved the Lord and was active in the United Methodist Church for many decades. She taught Vacation Bible School and adult Sunday School at Sciotoville United Methodist Church (now Christ UMC) for many years. She taught an extensive series of Bible study classes for a decade or more that involved many participants. Beyond her local church, she was active in the Emmaus Walk community as well as the Portsmouth District of the UMC, planning, teaching, consulting, and supporting in many capacities. She moved to the Hill View Life Plan Community in 2008 where she was an active volunteer with the chaplain's office for many years.

Phylora – or Flo, as she was known to many for years – had a love for others that was remarkable. She quickly touched people in a way that was warm, genuine, concerned, caring, and strikingly without judgment. At the same time she had a quick sense of humor and deep wisdom, which she combined to balance the challenges of living with love and laughter. She was well-known by many, and many call her Mom, Grandma, Popo, neighbor, or friend. Phylora genuinely embodied the love of Christ in all aspects of her life.

Phylora was preceded in death by her husband, Hank; sister, Anastatia Halfacre, of Fairborn, O.; and her brother, Myron Young, of Dayton. She is survived by her two sons; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Young, of Dayton; eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and a number of more distant but beloved relatives.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13th, at Christ United Methodist Church, 5731 Gallia St., Sciotoville, with Pastor John Richards, Pastor Richard North, and Pastor Joy Bolander officiating. Interment will be at Memorial Burial Park. The family will receive guests at the Brant Funeral Home in Sciotoville from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions to Christ United Methodist Church.