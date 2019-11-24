PORTSMOUTH - Infant 2-month old son of Chadd and Bronna (Desimone) Bowling of Portsmouth, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at home. He was born September 13, 2019, in Portsmouth.

In addition to his parents, Preston is survived by a brother, Brady Bowling; grandparents, Mike and Kathy Bowling of Portsmouth; uncles, Shane (Jennifer) Desimone of Spring Hill, TN, Kirby (Alicia) Bowling of Portsmouth; several cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Theresa Desimone.

In addition to those who loved him, Preston leaves behind a legacy of life as he was a tissue donor.

A private service will be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.