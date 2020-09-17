PORTSMOUTH-Preston Carter "Smiley" Smith, Jr., 85, of Portsmouth, died Sept. 14, 2020 at the SOMC Hospice Center. He was born Feb. 6, 1935 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Preston C. and Ruth Ford Smith.

Preston retired from the former Norfolk & Western Railway Co. where he was a brake inspector and he served in the Army as a paratrooper. A standout football player, he graduated in 1953 from Portsmouth High School. Preston attended Pleasant Green Baptist Church, where he was a member of the board

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Loretta; two sons, Preston C. "Spanky" Smith and Duane L. Smith, Sr.; and a grandson, D. Brandon Beckwith.

Surviving are his daughter, Ronda Gay Beckwith of Dayton; four grandchildren, Jason Smith, Duane L. Smith II, Danada and Dedra Beckwith; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; close friend and mother of Ronda, Thelma L. Turner; longtime friend, Hazel Richardson; and special caregivers, Tony Watt and Janice Parker.

At his request, there are to be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

Special thanks go to Carolyn, Amber, Betty, Thelma and the staff of the SOMC Hospice Center for the compassionate care Preston received.