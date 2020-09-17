1/
Preston Smith
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Preston's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PORTSMOUTH-Preston Carter "Smiley" Smith, Jr., 85, of Portsmouth, died Sept. 14, 2020 at the SOMC Hospice Center. He was born Feb. 6, 1935 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Preston C. and Ruth Ford Smith.

Preston retired from the former Norfolk & Western Railway Co. where he was a brake inspector and he served in the Army as a paratrooper. A standout football player, he graduated in 1953 from Portsmouth High School. Preston attended Pleasant Green Baptist Church, where he was a member of the board

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Loretta; two sons, Preston C. "Spanky" Smith and Duane L. Smith, Sr.; and a grandson, D. Brandon Beckwith.

Surviving are his daughter, Ronda Gay Beckwith of Dayton; four grandchildren, Jason Smith, Duane L. Smith II, Danada and Dedra Beckwith; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; close friend and mother of Ronda, Thelma L. Turner; longtime friend, Hazel Richardson; and special caregivers, Tony Watt and Janice Parker.

At his request, there are to be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

Special thanks go to Carolyn, Amber, Betty, Thelma and the staff of the SOMC Hospice Center for the compassionate care Preston received.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
1422 Lincoln St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
(740) 353-4161
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved