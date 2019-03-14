RALPH CRUM

SOUTH WEBSTER —Ralph Crum, Age 89, of South Webster, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio. He was born December 6, 1929, in Warnock, KY, son of the late James William and Mintie Newsom Crum.

On July 14, 1951, he was united in marriage to Alice Kathryn Robinson Crum, who survives. Also surviving are a daughter, Deborah "Debby" and husband, Timothy Basham of South Webster; two grandsons, Brett (friend Ann Dunn) of Sciotoville, Dakota and wife, Cindi of South Webster; two great-grandsons, Cody Basham and Logan Wheeler; two brothers, Francis and wife, Judy of South Webster, Sterling and wife, Nina of Ashland, KY; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews; and his church friends. In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by a son at age 6, Ralph David; a brother and sister in infancy; brothers, Matt, Kessie, and Gussie.

Ralph was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and subsequently worked at the Ford Motor Company for a few years. He went on to be a lifelong farmer in partnership with his brother, Francis, and family in Crum Brothers Farm, Inc., which is the last remaining dairy farm in Scioto County. In 1969 he was awarded the Farmer of the Year through the Portsmouth Chamber of Commerce. He was on the Board of the Scioto Soil and Water Conservation District for 37 years, 31 years on the Farm Service Agency County Committee, Scioto County Farm Bureau, and a member of the South Webster Baptist Church since 1969 where he served as deacon and trustee.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster with Pastor Robert Toby Todd officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Plumville, KY. Friends may call on Sunday from 3 – 5 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.

The family wishes to give a special thank you to SOMC Hospice, Best Care, and the staff at SOMC and KDMC for their loving care.