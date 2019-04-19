RALPH H. DILLOW

SOUTH SHORE —Ralph H. Dillow, 94, of South Shore, Kentucky passed away April 17, 2019, in Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky. He was born Oct. 15, 1924, a son of the late William Dillow and Rebecca Wroten Dillow. Ralph was a WWII Veteran serving in the United States Army.

Preceded in death by his wife, Luna Runyon Dillow, June 26, 1993, one son, Chris Dillow, thirteen siblings, Charles Dillow, Lola White, Ernest Dillow, Goldie Hardin, Roy Dillow, William Dillow, Vincent Dillow, Clyde Dillow, Paul Dillow, Ben Dillow, Elmer Dillow and Thelma Hardin and son in law, Robert Sparkes.

Surviving are three daughters, Sheila (Jesse) Lyons of South Shore, KY, Sandra Dillow of Utica, Ohio and Penny Sparkes of Buckeye Lake, Ohio, fourteen grandchildren, thirty-six great-grandchildren and eighteen great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, KY, with Carl Collier, officiating. Burial will follow in Bennett's Chapel Cemetery, South Shore, Ky. Friends may call at the Funeral Home Sunday, April 21, 2019, from 6 till 8 p.m. and one hour before the service time on Monday.

Military graveside services will be by James Dickey American Legion Post 23, Portsmouth, Ohio.

